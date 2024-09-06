US Deputy Secretary of State Verma on dismissal of Ukrenergo CEO: Corporate governance is important for investors

US Deputy Secretary of State, acting US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Richard Verma has emphasized the importance of corporate governance independence for investors.

He said this at a press conference in Kyiv, commenting on the dismissal of the chairman of the board of NPC Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"When we talk to the private sector about investing, they consider the entire business climate and regulatory environment. Corporate governance and confidence in it are among the things companies look at," Verma said.

He emphasized the importance of meeting the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, appointments free of political influence, and confidence in independent and transparent institutions, including supervisory boards.

"I think that's what we would recommend," the Deputy Secretary of State emphasized.

In turn, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink added: "Public trust in independent institutions, including an independent and transparent supervisory board, is very important for the United States and its partners' investments in Ukraine's energy sector. This also applies to the private sector."

Brink noted that the United States recommends appointing people to the currently open positions on the Supervisory Board and electing a new CEO at NPC Ukrenergo in accordance with OECD standards.

As a reminder, on September 2, the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo held an extraordinary meeting at the initiative of Ukrenergo's CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who presented a report on ensuring the protection of high-voltage network facilities during Russian attacks and the situation around the company in the public domain. After that, the Supervisory Board decided to dismiss the company's CEO.

Independent members of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo, Daniel Dobbeny and Peder Andreansen, resigned as they saw political motives in Kudrytskyi's dismissal.