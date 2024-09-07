Zelenskyy accuses UK of delaying new shipments of Storm Shadow missiles - Telegraph

During a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence at the Ramstein airbase in Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the support of Western allies had begun to weaken and accused the UK authorities of slowing down the supply of long-range missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Telegraph.

Zelenskyy also appealed to London and Washington to ease restrictions on the use of weapons to strike deep into Russia.

Read more: UK to provide Ukraine with 650 lightweight multirole anti-aircraft missiles Martlet

"And this (restrictions on the use of weapons - ed.) applies even to our territory occupied by Russia, including Crimea. We believe that it is wrong that such steps are being taken," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked the United Kingdom, the United States, and France to allow the use of long-range missiles supplied by the West to strike airfields, launchers, ammunition, and fuel depots, as well as command and control points on Russian territory.

As a reminder, nearly 60 MEPs have called for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons.