No consensus yet - Zelenskyy on partners’ permission to strike deep into Russia

Currently, there is no consensus among Ukraine's partners on the issue of lifting restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. However, discussions are ongoing.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"There is no consensus yet. But I remember working on the use of appropriate weapons on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. There was no consensus then either, but it is important to find the key to at least one country, and then others can catch up," the president said.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine is working to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons. The Head of State noted that he had met with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on this issue.

"If the situation in the country allows me to go to the UN General Assembly in September, we will summarise the results of all these meetings with President Biden," the head of state said.