There are no more thousands of Russian troops in Belarus: Belarus withdrew old ones, but did not bring in new ones - State Border Guard Service

In 2023, Russia kept up to 12,000 troops in Belarus, but there are currently no such troops - only Russian logistics units that do not pose a threat to Ukraine remain.

Andrii Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, there are currently no Russian units on the territory of Belarus that would pose a threat to Ukraine. Last year, under the guise of exercises, Russia kept its units of about 10,000-12,000 people there, but gradually withdrew them to its territory and did not bring in new ones as part of the rotation.

Watch more: Body of liquidated occupier is on fire from well-placed drop of ammunition from drone. VIDEO

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service noted that both equipment and personnel are being moved deeper into Belarus to escalate the situation, but their number does not pose a significant threat at the moment.

Commenting on the military exercises of Belarus near the borders of Poland and Lithuania, which began on 3 September and will last until the end of the month, Demchenko said that "we should not be surprised", as such exercises are held constantly and in different directions. This is done in order to escalate the situation and "show that it is strong".