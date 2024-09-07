Storm season may "adjust" protective structure near Crimean bridge - Pletenchuk

The structure that Russia is trying to build near the Crimean bridge does not look fundamental and could be damaged during the storm season.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said this during a nationwide telethon called "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It looks a bit strange, especially given that the structure does not look fundamentally like the so-called Crimean bridge. And the question arises as to why it was necessary to build such a large structure so complicated and for so long. In any case, the storm season can make its own adjustments and most likely will," Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the purpose of creating this structure could be either an attempt to ensure the safety of the so-called Crimean bridge or an intention to duplicate it.

Read more: There were 101 combat engagements in frontline since beginning of day. Enemy continuously attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff