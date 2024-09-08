Iranian MP Ardestani: Tehran is forced to conduct barter with Russia, which involves sending missiles and military drones to Russia

Member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani said that Tehran is bartering with Russia "to meet our needs", and "part of the barter involves sending missiles, and the other part involves sending military drones to Russia".

Iran International writes about this.

Thus, Ardestani commented on Western media reports about sending ballistic missiles to Russia, saying that Tehran is forced to barter with Russia "to meet our needs, including imports of soybeans and wheat".

"Part of the barter involves sending missiles, and the other part involves sending military drones to Russia," he said.

As for whether sending ballistic missiles to Russia could lead to further sanctions against Iran, the lawmaker replied: "It can't get any worse than this. We give missiles to Hezbollah, Hamas and Hashd al-Shaabi (a Shiite militia in Iraq - Ed.), so why not give them to Russia?"

"We sell weapons and get dollars. We circumvent sanctions through our partnership with Russia. We import soybeans, corn and other goods from Russia. Europeans sell weapons to Ukraine. NATO has entered Ukraine, so why shouldn't we support our ally by sending missiles and drones to Russia?" Ardestani added.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani, in a commentary to IRNA on Sunday, once again denied reports of ballistic missiles being sent to Russia.

He reiterated that Tehran has allegedly "never been a part of the conflict", opposes the war and "supports a political solution to resolve the differences between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict".

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among US and European officials , reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.