It is time for discussions on how to speed up end of war in Ukraine - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the time has come for discussions on how to speed up the end of the war in Ukraine. He also called for Russia's participation in the second peace summit.

The German Chancellor said this in an interview with ZDF TV channel on Sunday, 8 September, DW reports, Censor.NET informs.

"I believe that now is the time to discuss how we can get out of this situation of war as soon as possible and achieve peace," Scholz said.

The head of the German government also said that he was in favour of Russia's participation in the second peace summit. According to Scholz, he agrees with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on this issue.

"There will certainly be another peace summit," the German chancellor said.

Scholz added that he had "agreed with Zelenskyy that the next peace conference should be with Russia".

The first Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on 15-16 June 2024. It discussed three points of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension - the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Following the summit, a communiqué was signed, which is open for accession.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry allowed Russia's participation in the second session of the Global Peace Summit.