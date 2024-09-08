Sybiha calls on allies to shoot down targets over Ukraine after Russian drones crash in Romania and Latvia: Act now

Commenting on Russian drones' violations of the airspace of Romania and Latvia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the allies should respond with increased support for Ukraine. The diplomat listed the steps that Ukraine expects from its partners.

Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Foreign Minister, Russian drones' violations of the airspace of Romania and Latvia are a reminder that Russia's aggressive actions go beyond Ukraine.

He said that "the collective response of the allies should be maximum support for Ukraine now to put an end to Russian aggression, protect lives and preserve peace in Europe".

"To do this, Ukraine needs concrete action from its allies. A bold collective decision to use partner air defences to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. Stronger and faster military assistance to Ukrainian soldiers. Lifting restrictions on the use of weapons by Ukraine. Act now," the foreign minister said.

Russian drones in Romania and Latvia

On the night of 8 September, one of the Russian drones used by Russian troops to attack the territory of Ukraine flew into Romanian airspace. This is not the first time that Russian drones have flown into Romanian airspace.

It is also known that on Saturday, 7 September, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.