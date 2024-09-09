Enemy launched attack UAVs at Kyiv in several waves. Air defence destroyed all drones on approaches to capital

On the night of 9 September, the enemy attacked Kyiv with attack drones for the fifth time since the beginning of September. the air raid alert in the capital lasted more than an hour.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko.

"All Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were destroyed by air defence forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force) on the on approaches to capital.

Preliminarily, there were no destructions or casualties in the city," the statement said.

