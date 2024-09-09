Mandatory evacuation is announced in three settlements of Shostka district in Sumy region
In Sumy region, mandatory evacuation has been introduced from Hlukhiv, Svesa and Esman in Shostka district.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"Mandatory evacuation from three settlements has been announced in Shostka district: Hlukhova, Svesa and Esman. The main issues of the first stage were discussed at an offsite meeting of the evacuation coordination headquarters," the statement said.
