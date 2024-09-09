China and Russia to hold joint military exercises

The Chinese Ministry of Defence has announced joint naval and air exercises with Russia called North-Joint 2024 this month.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

The manoeuvres, aimed at improving strategic cooperation between the two countries and "strengthening their ability to jointly counter security threats", will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.

The Chinese military will also take part in Russia's "Great Ocean-24" exercise. The exact date of the exercises has not been announced. The Chinese Ministry of Defence has stressed that the Chinese and Russian navies will sail together in the Pacific Ocean for the fifth time.

