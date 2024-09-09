ENG
Zelenskyy: Course of war directly depends on quality of logistics in supply and fulfillment of all promises by partners - Zelenskyy

All agreements reached with partners should be implemented as quickly and timely as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address.

"Today, Defense Minister Umierov made a separate report on the results of Ramstein and his talks with partners. All agreements reached should be implemented as soon as possible. What is needed in September should be delivered to our troops in September. What we have agreed on for other months must also be delivered on time. The course of the war directly depends on the quality of logistics in the supply and the fulfillment of all promises by our partners," Zelenskyy emphasized.

