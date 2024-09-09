Latvia summons head of Russian embassy over "shahed" found on its territory

On Monday, September 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of Russia in connection with the Russian drone spotted in the east of the country on Saturday, September 7.

The head of the Russian embassy was expressed a "categorical protest" over the discovery of a Russian military drone of the Shahed type in the Rezekne district in eastern Latvia.

"The Russian Charge d'Affaires was asked to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, during which the unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvian airspace and was equipped with explosives," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the Russian representative assured the Latvian side that he would inform his Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the situation.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry added that the country's relevant services continue to conduct an "in-depth investigation into the circumstances of the incident." Latvia has informed its allies, the leadership of NATO and the European Union, as well as colleagues in the foreign ministries of other countries about the situation.

Russian drones on the territory of NATO member states

To recall, according to the Air Force, during Russia's attack on the southern regions of Ukraine on the night of September 8, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded. It was noted that a group of attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace. Subsequently, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense confirmed that a Russian drone had entered the territory of the country and stated that two F-16 fighters had taken to the skies.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was hit by a Russian Shahed during the attack on southern Ukraine today, condemned the violation of its own country's airspace.

It is also known that on Saturday, September 7, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.

NATO said it had no information that the downing of the Russian UAV in Latvia was intentional.

