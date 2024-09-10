Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 627,790 people (+1380 per day), 8,640 tanks, 17,880 artillery systems, and 16,925 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 627,790 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

"Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses per day are reported as usual," the statement said.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.09.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 627790 (+1380) people,

tanks - 8640 (+1) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 16925 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 17880 (+50) units,

MLRS - 1180 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 942 (+0) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14933 (+36),

cruise missiles - 2591 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tankers - 24330 (+68) units,

special equipment - 3053 (+4)

