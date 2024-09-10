ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5026 visitors online
News War
14 367 109

Zelenskyy aims to end war this autumn, plan based on international pressure on Russia - EFE

Зеленський хоче завершити війну цієї осені

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working on a roadmap to end the war this autumn. It is based on international pressure on Russia to achieve peace on terms acceptable to Ukraine.

This is reported by the international news agency of Spain EFE, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, journalists recalled that Zelenskyy spoke about a "victory plan" to be presented to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The newspaper also writes that Kyiv is preparing to organise the second Global Peace Summit.

"It is clear from the statements of Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian spokespersons that the purpose of this second meeting is to put pressure on Russia to accept peace on the terms proposed by Kyiv," the article says.

Read more: Russia will not negotiate as long as Ukrainian Armed Forces remain in Kursk region - Shoigu

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6369)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 