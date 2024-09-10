We are prepared and understand how to get through this winter - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government knows how to get through this winter in the face of possible Russian shelling.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"I would like to quote our president, who suggested that we should not focus on energy issues. And this is very important. Today, no one can talk about 4 hours, 16 hours, or no blackouts at all. Because the Russians have their own terrorist plans to destroy our energy infrastructure and continue their genocidal policy, we are preparing for this. We understand how to get through this winter. We will definitely go through it together, united and prepared for this winter," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, the conditions in which Ukraine will go through the winter will only be seen as the country moves through the heating season.

"It is absolutely wrong to miscalculate and make any sensational statements today. We will not do this to you," the Prime Minister added.

Shmyhal also spoke about the steps being taken to get through the winter in a stable and confident manner.

"We protect our power facilities with the first and second levels of protection. The first is gabions with sand. The second is reinforced concrete structures that can withstand direct drone strikes and protect against missile fragments. Today, most of the facilities that need to be protected are 85% secure. The state has allocated about UAH 19 billion for this purpose, and Ukrenergo has financed another UAH 13 billion from the funds of its partners, which were allocated as loans to Ukrenergo. Separately, all our gas production and oil refineries have also implemented certain elements of protection of the 1-2 levels. Plus active protection, which is generally an air defence system. Mostly, energy infrastructure facilities are protected by Patriot, IRIS-T, SAMP/T, Hawk systems," the Prime Minister explained, adding that the power facilities were protected by electronic warfare systems.