There may be no electricity in Zaporizhzhia region this winter - Fedorov

Zaporizhzhia Oblast is preparing for the fact that in winter, power cuts will not last for four hours, but will not happen at all. Social infrastructure is being prepared for this.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, during a briefing.

"The first tender procedures have been held for both 'Vodokanal' and 'Teplovi merezhi' for the purchase of generating and cogeneration units. As for Vodokanal, the procedure for the purchase of powerful generators with a total capacity of approximately 5 megawatts was carried out, which are to be delivered to the Vodokanal's base within the next 4 months. We managed to do this because we were able to negotiate with our international partners, who will finance 80% of the purchase, and the rest will be covered by the regional budget, as the city budget does not have enough money for this," he said.

As for the heating networks, the first three cogeneration units have already been purchased and are due to be delivered by mid-November. Their total capacity is 7.5 megawatts. According to Fedorov, they will be connected by mid-December.

He also added that in two days the tender procedure conducted by the UNDP for the purchase of eight more 2.5 MW cogeneration units will end. In addition, three half-megawatt cogeneration units will be supplied by the Dutch government.

Fedorov emphasised that a working group will be set up at the regional administration to inspect winter readiness.

"We want to ensure that the readiness is not just documented, but actual. We have changed the preparedness standards. Previously, it was enough for schools, hospitals or other social institutions to have a generator that could operate for 4 hours in case of a power outage, but today we have to prepare for the fact that there may be no power at all. So one generator is not enough. We need to have 2-3. We are negotiating with international partners," said Fedorov.

As a reminder, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that there is intelligence that Russia is preparing for further massive missile and drone strikes on our country's energy system. In addition, he noted that over 85% of the protective structures at Ukrenergo's facilities are ready, while the readiness of the Recovery Agency's facilities is somewhat lower, but work is ongoing.

Ukraine has lost 9 gigawatts, which is half of its pre-war electricity consumption.

