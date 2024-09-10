Number of citizens who would like to return to Ukraine has decreased. We need to work on this - Shmyhal

The number of Ukrainian citizens who would like to return to their homeland has decreased since the beginning of the full-scale war.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a press conference.

"As of today, according to our data, about 900,000 Ukrainians are in Poland, about 1.3 million Ukrainians are currently in Germany out of 7.5 million. The third country with the largest number of Ukrainians is the Czech Republic. The rest are scattered in other countries of the European Union and the world," he said.

Shmyhal cited survey data that showed that in the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 95% of Ukrainians wanted to return to their homeland, while today this figure is less than 80%.

"We need to work on this, and this will be the task of the Ministry of Unity," the Prime Minister added.

The Head of Government noted that work in this direction will be carried out with the political leadership of the countries where Ukrainians are staying, as well as directly with citizens.

