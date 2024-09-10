Biden and Starmer to discuss authorization for Ukraine to strike Russia - Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that President Joe Biden will discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer the permission for Ukraine to strike at Russian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Biden will discuss granting Ukraine permission for long-range strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation with the British Prime Minister on Friday," he said.

As reported earlier, nearly 60 MEPs have called for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons.