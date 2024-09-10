When planning budget, forecast of end of war in summer of 2024 was included - Shmyhal

This year's budget of Ukraine needs an additional 500 billion hryvnias for the army, as the planning was based on the forecast of the end of the war in the summer of 2024.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"When we planned the 2024 budget together with the IMF, one of the partners' forecasts was that the war would last until the summer of 2024. Accordingly, the budget planned military spending as it is now," the Prime Minister said.

However, the Armed Forces need more funding as mobilisation and filling of vacancies in the army continues.

"We know that funding for each of our soldiers costs UAH 1.2 million for the budget. Accordingly, when we recruit people, we have to increase the budget of our Armed Forces. The figure of 500 billion, which was announced and presented, is the deficit that our Armed Forces need to finance by the end of this year," Shmyhal said.

"Partners do not provide funds for the Armed Forces, we have to finance it ourselves. We find resources both in borrowing on the domestic market and in other financial instruments, but it is important that Ukraine finances the Ukrainian army on its own. That is why we see an increase in the military tax as one of the sources," the Prime Minister explained.

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted the relevant draft law to the Verkhovna Rada. Also next year, the government plans to receive 50 billion from confiscated Russian assets, which will be used "both to finance the budget deficit and for our military needs," the Prime Minister said.