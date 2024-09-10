ENG
News
Shmyhal: Russia has destroyed all thermal power plants that serve Kharkiv

Росіяни знищили усі ТЕЦ, що обслуговували Харків

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Russian occupiers had destroyed all the thermal power plants that served Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, the Prime Minister said this during a press conference.

"We focused on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region because we understand that the Russians have actually destroyed all the thermal power plants that were around Kharkiv and served Kharkiv. We are bringing there small mobile boiler houses with a capacity of 1 MW, which are installed by local authorities," the Prime Minister said.

Such technologies will be used in other cities where critical infrastructure has been damaged, Shmyhal added.

TPP (17) Kharkiv (1271) Denys Shmyhal (661)
