Man sets off grenade in yard of multi-storey building in Poltava region, three wounded - National Police

In Hrebinka, Poltava region, a man sets off a grenade in the courtyard of a multi-storey building. There are victims.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Poltava region.

The explosion occurred around four o'clock in the morning.

Police found that a 28-year-old man who was intoxicated threw a grenade in the yard of a five-story building. As a result of the explosion, three local residents (born in 1989, 1986, 1992) who were in a gazebo nearby were injured. The wounded were taken to hospital, their lives are not in danger.

The man was notified of being suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code:

  • Part 4 of Article 296 - "Hooliganism committed with the use of an object specially adapted or prepared in advance for inflicting bodily harm"
  • Part 1 of Article 263 - "Illegal possession, purchase of ammunition"

He faces three to seven years in prison.

grenade (84) police forces (1534) Poltavska region (198)
