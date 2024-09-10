People’s Deputy Rudyk: I appealed to head of MIA because of police inaction in case of beating war veteran in Smila

People's Deputy, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Rudyk appealed to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko regarding the inaction of police officers in the city of Smila, Cherkasy region, on the fact of threats and beating of a war veteran.

"A terrible story happened in Smila. Our soldier, a volunteer who fought for two years, defended Bakhmut, and was demobilized due to injury, was threatened with death by a local bandit. The whole town is buzzing, the name of the perpetrator is known, but the local police shrug it off, the victim doesn't want to file a complaint, and therefore the problem doesn't exist.

The story is classic, in the style of the early 90s. The military man's parents were involved in an accident caused by a local "authority". Then, like in criminal action movies, threats to the parents and the military ("I will bury them in the asphalt", "I will destroy them" - there are records), a demand to post a humiliating video on Facebook with a "plea of guilt" and apologies to the brethrens," the people's deputy notes.

"I have officially appealed to the Minister of Internal Affairs to conduct an internal investigation into the actions, or rather inaction, of the Smila police, to remove the local police leadership, and to open criminal proceedings on the fact of threats and bodily harm (not hooliganism, as they believe). We must not let this case slide. Every fact of insulting a military officer, without exception, must be punished with the most severe punishment!" emphasizes Rudyk.





Police launched criminal proceedings and an internal investigation into the beating of a serviceman in the city of Smila.



