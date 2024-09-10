Zelenskyy introduced Siberia to Foreign Ministry staff: Ukraine needs second effective Peace Summit this year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced the newly appointed head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, to the staff of the Ministry.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

According to the head of state, the standard for Ukraine's diplomats abroad should be a deep understanding of the host country. Another priority for Zelenskyy is to increase attention to relations with Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

"We understand how difficult the political process is, for example, in Poland. Moreover, a new election process will soon begin there. We understand the situation in Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, Romania. All this requires delicacy, perseverance and protection of Ukrainian interests, as well as our common interests with our neighbours," Zelenskyy stressed.

The President also noted that Ukraine should be heard and known in all regions of the world. Much has already been done to achieve this, but more is needed. In particular, he emphasised the need to strengthen work in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

The most important issue is the urgent needs of the frontline and ensuring the resilience of the entire state. Defence packages that are announced should be delivered as quickly as possible.

"Our partners should know our every need and every opportunity for cooperation. Providing security for the frontline, joint defence production, reconstruction in Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia and using Russian assets for Ukrainian defence, supporting our communities abroad - these should be the areas of constant work of every Ukrainian diplomat," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State stressed that Ukraine needs a second effective Peace Summit this year.

"Everyone should understand that peace for Ukraine and a just end to this war is not just a historical mission, but a daily and very hard work. I am confident that Ukraine is able to do this work - to win this war and ensure peace," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, on 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Andrii Sybiha as the new Foreign Minister of Ukraine, replacing Dmytro Kuleba.