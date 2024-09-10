2 more children are returned from TOT in Kherson region

Two more children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"The children are 14 and 16 years old. They are currently safe, being taken care of by doctors and psychologists. This became possible thanks to the long and hard work of the volunteers of the Save Ukraine organization," Prokudin said.

He added that a total of 192 children have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied left bank this year.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that a 12-year-old boy was returned from the temporarily occupied territory. His mother died and the occupiers decided to send the boy to a boarding school.

Read more: Another family with three children was returned to government-controlled territory