UK imposes sanctions on Iran for transferring ballistic missiles to Russia

The UK government has announced restrictive measures against Iran in response to its decision to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on several key individuals and organizations for their role in facilitating Iran's military support to the Russian Federation, including those involved in the supply chain of ballistic missiles and drones," the government said in a statement.

As part of its joint efforts with other countries, the UK is canceling bilateral air services agreements with Iran, which will limit the ability of Iran Air to fly to the UK.

Among those against whom Britain is imposing sanctions are Seyyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, Director General for International Relations of the Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Iranian Armed Forces; Ali Jafarabadi, Head of the Space Command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Deputy Commander of the IRGC Majid Mousavi.

In addition, the United Kingdom is freezing the assets of several companies involved in Iran's ballistic missile program, including the Anzali Free Trade Zone.

As a reminder, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that Russia has received short-range ballistic missiles from Iran that it could use against Ukraine.