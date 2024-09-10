Severance of diplomatic relations is one of options to respond to Iran’s transfer of missiles to Russia - MFA

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has spoken about the diplomatic consequences for Iran if Russia uses the previously transferred ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

He emphasized that confirmation of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia and the fact of their use would have "devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations."

In response to a question about what was meant by "devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations" and whether it was a possible severance of diplomatic relations with Iran, the spokesman said:

"I can confirm that our warning remains in force. Yesterday, the Charge d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. The position of Ukraine on the devastating consequences was conveyed to him in a tough manner. I will not specify now what exactly is meant by "devastating consequences" so as not to weaken the diplomatic position. But I can say that all options, including the one you mentioned, are on the table."

He added that "if the transfer really took place and the fact of use is recorded... then, accordingly, there will be consequences."

Tykhyi noted that Ukraine is closely monitoring the development of these events, and there will be "further steps by the Foreign Ministry in this direction."

According to him, the deepened military-technical cooperation between Iran and Russia poses security threats to the entire region of Europe and the Middle East.

"We call on our partners and the international community to increase pressure on Tehran and Moscow in order to preserve international peace and security and to neutralize the threats posed by this cooperation," the spokesman summarized.

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among U.S. and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a dramatic escalation of the war in Ukraine.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.

