20 out of 25 "Shaheds" are destroyed, 5 are locally lost - Air Force

On the night of 11 September 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine using missiles and attack drones.

What did the enemy use to hit Ukraine?

As noted, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 34 enemy air attack means. The enemy fired one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the Krasnodar Krai, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region, 6 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmiinyi Island, 25 "Shahed" attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack. As a result of the air battle, 20 attack UAVs were shot down, and 5 enemy drones were locally lost on the territory of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received).

Where did the air defence forces operate?

Air defence was operating in Kyiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

