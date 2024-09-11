Kyiv is ready for possible deterioration in water quality. Now results of analyses do not cause concern - KCSA

The capital is now ready for emergencies related to the deterioration of water quality due to the pollution of the Desna and Seim rivers.

This was stated by Roman Tkachuk, Director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration, at a briefing today, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The water situation in Kyiv is not a cause for concern

He emphasised that the water situation in the capital is fully under control and does not currently raise any concerns.

According to him, since 14 August, experts have been receiving information about a man-made accident that occurred in the Russian Federation and is associated with the release of chemicals into the Seim River.

"Since then, an operational headquarters has been set up at the city level and has been working around the clock to constantly monitor and collect information from any laboratories and studies on the quality of water in the Desna River, the Dnieper River, and even more so in the water area in our city," the KCSA representative said.

The official added that the results of the analyses do not raise any concerns. According to Tkachuk, experts know exactly where the spot is located and how it moves.

There were several commissions for technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies, which gave clear instructions to all participants in this headquarters and the process to conduct constant monitoring of the water utility and change the technological regime of water purification. That is why our entire system is ready for any emergencies that may arise related to water deterioration," added Tkachuk.

Nature of river pollution

"Kyivvodokanal" CEO Oleh Lysiuk confirmed that there was organic pollution of the rivers. According to him, it could be waste from a sugar factory.

"Indeed, it is most likely from a sugar plant, waste from this production. It is indeed of plant origin and organic. Moreover, we cooperate with specialised laboratories and institutes that study water quality. There are no pesticides, no excesses, no toxins, and the Ministry of Defence has engaged laboratories. There are no other substances in the water. Therefore, it is ordinary organic matter. It's just that its amount is so large that it absorbs oxygen in the water," he said.

Today, the Ministry of Environment said that the situation around the Desna River is under control. Contaminated water may reach Kyiv region on 14-16 September.

Pollution of the Seim River

As a reminder, the day before, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said that the Seim River had been polluted from the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is currently unknown whether this was done intentionally or by accident.

On 30 August, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that in the Desna River in Chernihiv region they had begun absorbing pollutants and saturating the water with oxygen.

Earlier, the then-head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said that everything possible was being done to prevent the polluted waters of the Seim River from reaching Kyiv's drinking water intake.

Read more: Attack on Kyiv: air raid alert lasted almost 2 hours, enemy UAVs were flying towards capital from different directions and in different groups