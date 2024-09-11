Traffic between "Heroiv Dnipra" and "Teremky" metro stations will resume tomorrow. Errors at design and construction stages led to emergency - Klitschko

Commissioning work on the renovated section of the tunnel between "Demiivska" - "Lybidska" stations of the Kyiv metro has been completed.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, on Thursday, 12 September, full train traffic will resume between "Heroiv Dnipra" - "Teremky" stations.

Klitschko reminds that the whole complex of works lasted 9 months. During this time, the construction site was prepared, more than 200 cable networks were relocated, including those of DTEK, Ukrtelecom and others. We excavated a 15-metre-deep pit, dismantled the old 27-metre-long tunnel and built a new one. We also reinforced the tunnel lining on both sides, laid new tracks, restored all utility networks, and set up train safety systems.

Read more: Works on stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations are at final stage - KCSA

The "Demiivska"-"Lybidska" junction tunnel is located in difficult hydrogeological conditions. Therefore, during the repair, all the necessary work was carried out to waterproof the tunnel lining and chemically seal the soil around it.

"The estimated cost of the entire complex of works was UAH 383 million, which is UAH 62 million less than the original cost," the mayor said.

What led to the emergency?

Klitschko also added that in parallel with the restoration work, expert studies were carried out to determine the causes of the situation.

Watch more: Prosecutor’s Office: Improper operation of tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations caused its destruction - Prosecutor’s Office. VIDEO

In particular, according to Klitschko, it has been confirmed that the emergency was caused by certain errors at the design stage and poor-quality construction and installation work during the construction of this section of the tunnel, namely:

the tunnel lining is designed to operate at a much lower groundwater level;

the tunnel lining was constructed with poor quality and in violation of the ring installation tolerances;

no compensatory measures (chemical consolidation of soils) were taken, in particular, to prevent the impact of the tunnel's shear forces in the area of the changed engineering and geological conditions of the foundation;

the stiffness of the tunnel is lower than the design due to the use of wall blocks instead of tray blocks (reduced thickness and lack of ribs).

"In addition, laboratory tests have confirmed gross violations during construction in terms of the lack of chemical consolidation of the soils around the tunnel," he added.

See more: Accident between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations: Kyiv subway officials are suspected of dereliction of duty. PHOTOS

As reported, on the night of 30-31 August, the first test train ran along the renovated section between "Lybidska" - "Demiivska" metro stations.

As a reminder, in early December last year, train traffic between "Lybidska" and "Teremky" metro stations in Kyiv was closed due to a flooded tunnel. The repair work was expected to last six months.

Later, it was reported that law enforcement officers had served two officials of the "Kyiv Metro", the head of the track, tunnel structures and buildings service and the chief engineer, with suspicion in the case of the flooding of the Kyiv metro tunnel.

They are charged with official negligence that led to grave consequences (part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In July, a research forensic institution completed a study of the tunnel between "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" metro stations in Kyiv and found poor design and construction.