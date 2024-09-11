Ukraine wants India to "moderate" talks with Russia - Ambassador Polishchuk

Ukraine wants India to "moderate" negotiations between our country and Russia on the conditions for ending the war.

This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Bloomberg.

"Ukraine wants India to "moderate" the negotiations between the two warring states and use its ties with Russia to persuade Moscow to join the peace talks," Oleksandr Polishchuk said on Tuesday.

According to him, Ukraine has offered India to hold a peace summit by November 2024 to end the conflict, but it is not yet clear whether New Delhi will agree.

The ambassador also noted that India should play a more active role in ending Russia's war in Ukraine if it wants to obtain a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

On 23 August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv. This was followed by a telephone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.