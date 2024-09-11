Returning Crimea to Ukraine is requirement of international law. Turkey supports its territorial integrity - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the return of the occupied Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law.

According to Censor.NET, citing Anadolu, the Turkish leader said this during his address to the participants of the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform.

According to him, the occupation of Crimea, which Turkey opposed, further deepened the suffering of the Crimean Tatars, who survived deportation 80 years ago.

"Our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine remains unwavering. The return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law," Erdogan said.

He also stressed that one of the priorities of Turkey's foreign policy is to ensure the safety and well-being of Crimean Tatars.

"It is gratifying that in June, after almost three years of captivity, the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Crimean Tatars Nariman Dzhelal was released. We hope for the speedy release of all Crimean Tatars, including brothers Asan and Aziz Akhtemov," the Turkish leader added.