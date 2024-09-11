ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8831 visitors online
News
6 642 99

Rada proposes to cancel awarding of gold and silver medals in schools

У Раді пропонують скасувати золоті та срібні медалі в школах

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to cancel the awarding of gold and silver medals in schools.

This was reported on Facebook by Natalia Pipa, a member of the "Voice" party, Censor.NET informs.

"The Education Committee recommended cancelling the awarding of gold and silver medals of the state standard in schools and the production of gold and silver medals! In recent years, we have seen an increase in the number of medals, but at the same time educational gaps and a decline in the level of knowledge of school graduates during the Covid and the Great War," the MP said.

According to her, this anachronism still exists only in post-Soviet countries.

"This way, the state budget will be saved. Schools can reward those who study the best with their own awards," Pipa added.

Read more: More than 3400 Ukrainian educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed since beginning of full-scale invasion

У Раді пропонують скасувати золоті та срібні медалі в школах

Author: 

VR (1927) school (166) Pipa Natalia (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 