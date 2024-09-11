Rada proposes to cancel awarding of gold and silver medals in schools

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to cancel the awarding of gold and silver medals in schools.

This was reported on Facebook by Natalia Pipa, a member of the "Voice" party, Censor.NET informs.

"The Education Committee recommended cancelling the awarding of gold and silver medals of the state standard in schools and the production of gold and silver medals! In recent years, we have seen an increase in the number of medals, but at the same time educational gaps and a decline in the level of knowledge of school graduates during the Covid and the Great War," the MP said.

According to her, this anachronism still exists only in post-Soviet countries.

"This way, the state budget will be saved. Schools can reward those who study the best with their own awards," Pipa added.

