"Interpipe" hands over 1000 drones to military in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Company News

Interpipe, Victor Pinchuk's company, has supplied a thousand drones to the Ukrainian defenders fighting against the occupiers in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.

As reported on the company's official Facebook page, the enemy is advancing most actively in the Donetsk direction, so the losses of reconnaissance drones are higher than in other parts of the frontline.

"The enemy has a powerful electronic warfare system in the Donetsk sector, which leads to constant losses of reconnaissance drones. That is why our sponsored combat brigades are in the most urgent need of night and day mavics. We are trying to purchase and deliver the equipment to Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and other hotspots as quickly as possible," said Lyudmyla Novak, head of the military assistance department at INTERPIPE.

Since the beginning of this year, Interpipe has delivered about 2,000 fpv drones, 1,000 Mavic 3 drones and more than 530 Mavic 3T night drones, as well as other types of drones, components and spare parts for drones to various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are 15 military brigades in all parts of the frontline under the company's systematic patronage.

