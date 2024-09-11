2 people killed, 2 wounded in shelling of Kostiantynopil in Donetsk region

Russian invaders shelled Kostiantynopil in the Donetsk region, killing 2 people and injuring 2 others.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"In the middle of the day, the Russians shelled the village with Tornado-C. 6 private houses, a coffee shop, a shop, an administrative building, a power line and 12 cars were damaged," the statement said.

Watch more: Destruction of enemy Thor SAM by kamikaze drone in Kharkiv region. VIDEO