2 people killed, 2 wounded in shelling of Kostiantynopil in Donetsk region
Russian invaders shelled Kostiantynopil in the Donetsk region, killing 2 people and injuring 2 others.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"In the middle of the day, the Russians shelled the village with Tornado-C. 6 private houses, a coffee shop, a shop, an administrative building, a power line and 12 cars were damaged," the statement said.
