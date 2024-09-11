Kharkiv region plans to expand forced evacuation zone to 29 settlements - Syniehubov

At the next meeting, the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council is planning to consider a decision to expand the zone of forced evacuation of families with children from three communities in the Kupiansk district. About 270 children and their parents are to be evacuated.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"We are planning to consider a decision to expand the zone of forced evacuation of families with children from 29 settlements of three communities in the Kupiansk district at the next meeting of the Regional Defense Council. About 270 children with their parents are subject to evacuation," the official said.

In addition, Syniehubov noted that the Russian invaders are not giving up their attempts to advance deeper into the Kharkiv region. According to him, fighting continues at the Lypetsk, Vovchansk, and Kupiansk directions. He calls the situation difficult, but stable and controlled.

"In all areas close to the contact line, the enemy is constantly destroying civilian infrastructure, including power grids, substations, etc. It is currently impossible to restore them, so local residents in these areas do not have electricity and other services, and are under daily enemy fire," said the head of the RMA.

We remind you that in the summer, due to the intensification of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, the evacuation zone for families with children was expanded.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation is announced in three settlements of Shostka district in Sumy region