Russian Federation struck at some power facilities more than 40 times - Prosecutor General’s Office

As a result of Russian shelling of Ukraine's power system, 35 civilians were killed and more than a hundred were injured.

This was stated by Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Khomenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If the energy infrastructure can be restored with the help of our international partners, I would like to emphasise that these strikes claimed the lives of civilians, including employees of energy companies. Thirty-five civilians were killed in these strikes and more than a hundred people were injured," he said.

According to him, no region of Ukraine has escaped attacks on energy infrastructure. Some energy facilities were hit more than 40 times.

The Russian occupiers used artillery and rockets to carry out the attacks. The attacks caused more than $1 billion in damage to the Ukrainian energy system.