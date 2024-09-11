Russians drop explosives from drone on 11-year-old boy in Kherson region, he is wounded

In the village of Kindiika in the Kherson region, Russians attacked an 11-year-old boy with a drone. He was injured and is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone, the child sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance.

