Beating of war veteran in Smila: another person involved is suspected

Another person involved in the case of beating a war veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region, has been suspected.

This was announced during a telethon by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Police, Oleh Kudym, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the suspicion was served on the fact of hooliganism.

"Additionally, one more person was notified of suspicion of hooliganism. Therefore, no one guilty of committing the offense will escape responsibility," Kudym said.

However, the head of the Cherkasy regional police did not disclose any details about the second suspect.

We would like to remind you that in the city of Smila in the Cherkasy region, local crime kingpin Vadym Dolotenko beat war veteran Anatolii Honcharenko. Read more about the story of the beating of a military man in the Cherkasy region by following the link.

Earlier it was reported that police detained a suspect in the beating of a veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region, and opened criminal proceedings under four articles.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that an investigation had been launched into the possible inaction of local police officers in the situation with the beating of a war veteran in Smila.

