I know nothing about Scholz’s peace plan - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not know anything about the so-called peace plan of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I know nothing about Scholz's peace plan. There can be no plans for Ukraine without us. I am not sure that such a plan exists," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, last Sunday, German Chancellor Scholz said that "the moment has come to think about how to achieve peace as soon as possible" and called on all parties to step up efforts to reach a peaceful solution to end the war in Ukraine.

