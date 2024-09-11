ENG
Ukraine is ready to increase weapons production, asks partners to help with financing, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian companies are ready to increase weapons production, but this requires funding from partners.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Speaking about weapons production in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said: "Today, Ukrainian market participants are ready to increase and double production. Some private companies are ready to do their best and increase production. They are ready - we don't have the funds in the budget. So we ask our partners to help with funding because it is important."

The President added that Ukrainian arms manufacturers are "cheaper and faster".

Zelenskyy also noted that he had raised this issue at the last meeting in the Ramstein format.

