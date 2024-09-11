We rely on US military and financial assistance and will not be able to win without it, - Zelenskyy

The United States provides the largest military and financial support to Ukraine. Without it, Ukraine will not be able to win the war with Russia.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference within the framework of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv on Wednesday, 11 September, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

The president was asked how optimistic he was about the prospect of obtaining permission from the United States to strike deep into Russia with American weapons.

"Am I optimistic about their decision to allow us to use long-range weapons? It is a pity that it does not depend on my optimism. It depends on their optimism," Zelenskyy replied.

He confirmed that he would hold talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday evening. At the same time, Zelenskyy said that he did not know whether he would discuss with Blinken permission to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia, but he hoped for such a decision.

In this context, Zelenskyy recalled that the United States provides Ukraine with the largest military and financial support.

"Anyway, I look forward to a dialogue with President Biden this month. But our weekly, monthly dialogue with the US is very important for us. They provide us with the largest military and financial support. We rely on it and we cannot win without it," the Ukrainian leader stressed.