Blinken and Lammy have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in fight against Russian aggression to Zelenskyy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Wednesday evening, 11 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Antony Blinken and David Lemmy. He thanked the diplomats for their participation in the Crimean Platform.

Blinken said that he and the UK Foreign Secretary would be in Ukraine to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the coming months and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine in the future".

For his part, British Foreign Secretary Lemmy stressed that it was the first time in more than 10 years that the US Secretary of State and the British Foreign Secretary "have travelled together, and this is to reiterate our full support for the Ukrainian struggle".

Lemmy also thanked for the partnership and expressed his condolences over the huge civilian casualties in Ukraine over the past two weeks.

