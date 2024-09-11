Public movement "Manifesto 42" accuses prosecutor Vinnikov of misappropriating UAH 4 million seized from businessman and demands to take him into custody

The public movement Manifesto-42 demands that the prosecutor of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office, Volodymyr Vinnikov, be held in custody for misappropriating more than 4 million hryvnias seized during a search of the home of businessman Oleksandr Mikhnovets.

The details of the case were told by the victim's lawyer Hlib Tymofiuk:

"Prosecutor Volodymyr Vinnikov searched the client's home and seized foreign currency equivalent to UAH 4 million. When the client showed documents confirming the legality of the funds, the prosecutor said that he would use the money to go on vacation. This was recorded in the search report in the lawyer's remarks. After some time, Prosecutor Vinnikov stopped coming to work. The prosecutor's office concealed this for months, but eventually had to report it to the SBI. The SBI opened a criminal investigation.

As it turned out, Prosecutor Vinnikov simply misappropriated the seized funds, had fun and used them to gamble. The SBI opened a criminal investigation into the misappropriation of funds by the prosecutor.

The SBI also filed a motion to impose a preventive measure on Vinnikov in the form of detention. In the court of first instance, Judge Bilotserkivets, after 5 minutes of consideration of the case, imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment. Ignoring the fact that the prosecutor had stolen money and was absent from work for several months.

Later, it became known that Prosecutor Vinnikov's father holds a high position in the Prosecutor General's Office and can have an impact on the case, and the prosecutor's lawyers are former employees of the OGP."

Tomorrow, the Kyiv Court of Appeal will consider the appeal against the revocation of the preventive measure in the form of personal commitment and the imposition of custody at 10:50 a.m.

According to the lawyer, the SBI has completed the pre-trial investigation against Prosecutor Vinnikov and will send the case to court in the coming weeks.

The civic movement demands that the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the Kyiv Court of Appeal investigate:

Impose a preventive measure of detention on Prosecutor Volodymyr Vinnikov, who misappropriated more than UAH 4 million seized in a criminal case. Conduct a comprehensive audit of the property and funds seized from entrepreneurs and report on its results to the public. Dismiss Volodymyr Vinnikov's father, Mykola Vinnikov, who works as a prosecutor in the Department for Supervision over the Observance of Laws in Criminal Proceedings of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and may influence the course of the investigation in which his son is accused. Conduct a comprehensive inspection of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office and bring to justice those who systematically put pressure on entrepreneurs for corrupt purposes by opening unfounded cases.

In addition, Manifesto-42, addressing the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, demands:

Reinstate the moratorium on searches and seizures of business accounts if the case does not involve national security. If the Prosecutor General's Office continues to fail to comply with the NSDC decision enacted by Presidential Decree 21/2024 (On urgent measures to ensure economic security for the period of martial law) of January 23, 2024, raise the issue of personal responsibility for this with Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin within three months.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that the company's cash seized during the searches disappeared from the safe of the prosecutor's office in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. And the prosecutor accused of stealing more than UAH 4 million was released by the court on his own recognizance without any bail.

The public movement Manifesto 42 was established in June 2023. The movement's goal is to protect Article 42 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to entrepreneurship.

As noted on the movement's website, Manifesto 42 consolidates the efforts of citizens, organizations, businesses, and public authorities to ensure progress in three areas:

To create an infrastructure for prompt response of the authorities, media, public and international community to the aggravation of the problem of raiding and other forms of pressure on business.

Create tools for public condemnation and personal responsibility of those involved in raider attacks and other forms of pressure on business.

Ensure that during the martial law period, all forms of pressure on business by state law enforcement agencies and other authorities in matters not related to national security are legally restricted.

