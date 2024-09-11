US to allocate $700 million for humanitarian aid and energy restoration of Ukraine - Blinken

During a visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a package of humanitarian and other aid to Ukraine totaling more than $700 million.

Censor.NET reports his words with reference to European Pravda.

The Secretary of State stressed that Russia is again trying to attack the Ukrainian energy sector "to use cold as a weapon against the Ukrainian people."

"That's why today we are announcing $325 million in new funding to rebuild Ukraine's energy and power grids," he announced, adding that a meeting of the Group of Seven Plus will be held in the near future, also dedicated to helping Ukraine's energy sector.

In addition, Blinken announced $290 million in humanitarian support to provide basic services - including safe drinking water, food, and medicine - to millions of people in Ukraine and the region who have been displaced.

"And finally, we are announcing $102 million in additional funding for humanitarian demining to help clear the landmines and munitions that Russia has left behind across Ukraine," he said.

As Censor.NET previously reported, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived on an official visit to Kyiv.

