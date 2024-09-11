Lithuanian Defense Minister Kasčiūnas believes that NATO forces should shoot down Russian drones over Baltic States

The head of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, has called for a change in the algorithm of NATO's air policing mission in the Baltic States. He made the statement against the backdrop of the recent violation of Latvian airspace by a Russian drone.

"The air police mission should not only patrol, but also, if necessary, if time permits, shorten the decision-making chain at the NATO level so that they can immediately take off and destroy drones," Kasčiūnas said.

According to the minister, if a threat of a drone violating NATO airspace is detected, information about it should be quickly transmitted to NATO headquarters. After that, NATO headquarters should assess the situation and determine whether there is sufficient evidence that it is an enemy drone and not some other lost aircraft.

And then, according to the head of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, a quick decision should be made to deploy air police aircraft.

"This is a certain algorithm, and it needs to be accelerated," the Lithuanian official said.

Answering a question about Vilnius's reaction in the event of an aggressor drone violating the country's airspace, Kasciūnas said that it should be a collective decision by NATO.

As a reminder, on Saturday, September 7, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.

NATO said it had no information that the crash of the Russian UAV in Latvia was intentional.

