UK has already decided to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Storm Shadow missiles - The Guardian

The United Kingdom has already decided to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike military targets in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, The Guardian reports this with reference to its own sources.

The article claims that the decision to use Storm Shadow to strike Russian targets was made in secret and is not likely to be announced.

According to one of the publication's sources, without such a decision, the joint visit of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kyiv would not have taken place.

The article also says that the British side allegedly considers the public statement about the use of long-range missiles to strike Russia "overly provocative."

It is noted that it is "quite likely" that Ukraine will be able to use Storm Shadow with certain restrictions "to avoid rash or unnecessary attacks," the article says.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that during his visit to Kyiv, the issue of allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with U.S. long-range weapons was discussed.

Read more: UK imposes sanctions on Iran for transferring ballistic missiles to Russia