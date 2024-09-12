Pollution of Seim and Desna rivers caused losses of more than UAH 405 million - Hrynchuk

The amount of environmental damage in Chernihiv and Sumy regions due to the pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers is already more than UAH 405 million.

This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk, according to the ministry's website, Censor.NET reports.

She noted that the pollution of the Seim as a result of contaminated water from a Russian sugar plant had caused significant environmental damage. Ukraine has been struggling with these consequences for several weeks.

Hrynchuk also added that the contaminated water in the Desna is currently moving towards the Kyiv region.

"Of course, people have a lot of questions and fears. Will the situation affect water supply? What will the water quality be like and will Kyiv residents have water at all? I would like to emphasise that the situation is under control. All state and local authorities and responsible services are working in an enhanced mode to minimise the consequences. The contamination is less concentrated than it was at the beginning in the Seim and at water intake points in Chernihiv region. It will reach the Kyiv region in even lower concentrations," the official said.

According to "Kyivvodokanal" and scientists, the Kyiv region's wastewater treatment facilities will be able to cope with this challenge.

It is reported that "Kyivvodokanal" has prepared 120 tonnes of pulverised activated carbon. If the situation worsens, the company will use enhanced water treatment technology.

Earlier, the Ministry of Environment reported that pollution was released into the Seim and Desna rivers from a sugar plant in the village of Tiotkino, Kursk region, Russia, on 14 August 2024.

