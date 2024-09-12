Enemy attacked most in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors yesterday - General Staff

Over the last day, 105 combat engagements were registered. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 30 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector and 23 in the Kurakhove sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched seven missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, using 16 missiles, 70 air strikes (including 84 KABs), and carried out 5,028 shellings, 145 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Ivashchenkove, Volodymyrivka, Bila Bereza, Vilna Sloboda, Kindrativka, Yastrubyne, Smolyne in Sumy region; Semenivka, Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast; Shcherbynivka, Oleksandropil, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, Mykolaivka, Shchurove, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Rozivka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast; Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. Three combat engagements took place in the areas of Hatyshche, Lyptsi and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, 16 enemy attacks were recorded. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 11 occupants' assaults near Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Teverdokhlibove and Dibrova.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one attack near Vyimka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out six attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 30 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ukrainsk and Heorhiivka. In total, the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops in this area 23 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants made four attacks on our positions in the direction of Vuhledar. The enemy was not successful.

Situation in the South and North

In the Orikhivsk sector, there were two unsuccessful engagements near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, no positions or territories were lost. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, actively using aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation, and shelling border settlements.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces carried out 32 strikes on areas where personnel and weapons were concentrated, destroying six air defence systems, three cannons at firing positions, one electronic warfare station, two remote mining facilities and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1270 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised 11 tanks, 17 armoured combat vehicles, 73 artillery systems, two MLRS, two air defence systems, one aircraft, 43 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 93 vehicles and two units of special equipment.

