White House is finalizing plans to expand Ukraine’s strike zone on territory of Russian Federation - Politico

The White House is finalizing work on a plan to ease some restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-provided weapons and better protection against Russian missiles to hit targets inside Russia.

Politico writes about this with reference to sources in the White House.

As noted, the negotiations took place in a close circle of a small group of officials in the White House.

The details of the plan are still being negotiated. But officials in Washington, London and Kyiv have been discussing expanding the territory inside Russia over which Ukraine can strike with US- and British-made weapons.

They also discussed how to prevent new cross-border attacks by Russia, including the US agreeing to allow Ukraine to use British long-range missiles containing US components to strike Russian territory.

"The current negotiations between Washington and Kyiv mark a significant change in tone compared to those the two countries engaged in earlier this summer. This suggests that the Biden administration may be ready to finally accede to Kiev's request to allow the Ukrainian military to defend itself more strongly and take more aggressive steps inside Russia," writes Politico.

For several months, high-ranking US officials resisted the calls of Kyiv and other European countries to lift all restrictions on the use of transferred American long-range weapons to attack the territory of the Russian Federation.

In June, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan indicated that the United States may be ready to expand the area in which it will allow Ukraine to use American weapons in Russia.

